3 charged after traffic stop turns up cocaine, large amount of cash: RCMP
Two Winnipeggers and one person from Thompson are facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop and a search of a hotel room in Thompson.
Officials said the traffic stop happened on Sept. 18 at 10:15 p.m. on Thompson Drive. RCMP, the emergency response team, and police dogs were all on scene.
Police said a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a small amount of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian currency.
According to police, a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg and two passengers, a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 33-year-old woman from Thompson, were arrested for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Officers said a hotel room used by the suspects was then searched, where officers found one kilogram of a white substance believed to be a drug-cutting agent, another small quantity of cocaine, a duffel bag containing more Canadian currency, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Police said the three accused were released on an undertaking, and are scheduled to appear in Thompson Provincial Court on Nov. 26. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Thompson RCMP continues to investigate.
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest is currently a 'two-horse race': pollAccording to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
Ford invests in $50M electric vehicle battery recycling companyFord Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.
-
Ontario’s mandatory vaccine certificate program could be in place until at least spring 2022The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022.
-
WRPS chief asks for patience as Ontario launches vaccine certificate programPolice Chief Bryan Larkin is asking Waterloo Region residents for "patience, generosity and kindness" as the province launches its proof of COVID-19 vaccination program.
-
Today's the equinox, so why aren't sunrise and sunset the same?It's Wednesday, Sept. 22, the autumnal equinox. So, we should have twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of darkness today, right? Actually...no.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry as nearly 80% are fully vaccinatedEighty per cent of B.C. residents age 12 and up should soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccination rate inched up from 79.5 per cent on Tuesday.
-
Red Deer RCMP shooting under investigation by police watchdogThe Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances in which Red Deer Mounties shot someone on Tuesday.
-
Supertramp tribute band rocks out in Kitchener for a good causeThose in attendance of Dreamer’s classic rock show in Kitchener had the chance to give a little bit.
-
New top doctor in Haldimand-Norfolk addresses past public health criticismDr. Matt Strauss, the acting Medical Officer of Health for Hadlimand-Norfolk, has spoken out about his past criticism of public health pandemic measures.