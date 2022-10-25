3 charged following drug bust in Grimshaw, Alta.
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
Mounties in northern Alberta seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine while conducting a search warrant in the town of Grimshaw last Friday.
Three people from the area — a 33-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman — are all facing trafficking charges.
RCMP said an unlicensed SKS semi-automatic rifle, a taser and "various edged weapons" were also seized.
Additional charges were laid for possession of a firearm without holding a license, careless storage of a firearm and various probation violations.
All three are scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Oct. 31.
Grimshaw is about 500 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.
