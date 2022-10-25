3 charged following drug bust in Grimshaw, Alta.

Mounties in northern Alberta seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine while conducting a search warrant in the town of Grimshaw last Friday.

Three people from the area — a 33-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman — are all facing trafficking charges.

RCMP said an unlicensed SKS semi-automatic rifle, a taser and "various edged weapons" were also seized.

Additional charges were laid for possession of a firearm without holding a license, careless storage of a firearm and various probation violations.

All three are scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Oct. 31.

Grimshaw is about 500 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.