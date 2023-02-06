3 charged following violent home invasion, 2 suspects outstanding

London police are requesting the public’s help in locating two suspects following a violent home invasion and robbery in which the victim was assaulted, tied up and held captive for several days.

According to the London Police Service, on Jan. 29, three individuals attended the residence of an acquaintance located in south London, Ont. and forcibly entered the home.

Once inside the residence, the suspects demanded money and personal items from the victim. Police said the victim was assaulted with various weapons and tied up by the suspects, and was held captive until Feb. 2.

The suspects stole a number of personal items and fled from the home.

On Feb. 3, police were contacted and began an investigation.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Kenneth James Peter Rowe, 28, Cody Michael Augustus Sharpe, 27, and Alexandra Reeves, 31, all of London, have been charged jointly with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Break and enter & commit

Armed robbery

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm

In addition, Kenneth Rowe has also been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon

Assault

Cody Sharpe has also been charged with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Assault by suffocation

Alexandra Reeves has also been charged with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Uttering threats to animals or birds

Administer noxious thing

According to police Sharpe was arrested on Monday, but Rowe and Reeves remain outstanding, and are therefore releasing their images so members of the public can assist police in locating them.

Anyone with information is sked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).