3 charged in alleged assault against Vancouver officer during 'large fight' at English Bay

More than four months after a large fight at English Bay, police in Vancouver say they've charged three men in connection to an alleged assault against an officer.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were called to the beach at about 7 p.m. on June 18 over a fight among 10 people. The VPD said officers tried to "diffuse the situation" when one person starting "causing a disturbance" and wouldn't leave.

Police said when they handcuffed the one man, "dozens of beachgoers" surrounded officers, which made the situation "extremely volatile."

Not long after the incident, police said they received video clips that showed "two agitators who incited the crowd, assaulted the police officers, and obstructed them as they were doing their jobs."

In an update Thursday, police said 26-year-old Anthony King and 21-year-old Chas Verrier were charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer. The third suspect was unnamed because of his age. He was charged with the same offences, however.

Shortly after the incident, one witness accused the police of racism. The witness, who is friends with a man who was arrested, told CTV News Vancouver that her friend had himself been trying to break up a fight.

The man who was arrested is Black.

“He broke up the fight, he didn’t do anything wrong and they’re over here arresting him and doing nothing to the white guy and it’s really messed up,” Saina Rezaei told CTV News Vancouver in June.

Vancouver police denied the accusation. Police did not say whether the man they arrested was injured, but say that two officers got cuts and bruises. It's also unclear whether Rezaei's friend was one of the people charged.