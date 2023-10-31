3 charged in connection with string of violent robberies in 2022

Three people have been arrested in a string of robberies of people buying or selling electronic devices online.

Police issued a public warning on Sept. 1, 2022, after five people reported robberies in northwest Edmonton between Aug. 21 and Sept. 1.

In each case, a person responding to or posting an online ad regarding a tablet or phone for sale agreed to meet the buyer and seller in person, police said.

When the victim arrived, they were robbed of their device or cash, in some cases under threat of a weapon.

Police have since determined the five robberies were linked and learned about six additional robberies which have also been connected, including one in Fort Saskatchewan.

One of the additional victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In total, more than $16,000 worth of property was reported stolen during the robberies with the thieves primarily targeting high-priced phones and tablets.

In September and October of 2023, police arrested three men in connection with the robberies: two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old.

One was a minor at the time of the robberies.

They are facing a combined total of 11 robbery charges, and the man who was 18 at the time of the robberies has been charged with two counts of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

"Personal robbery can be a traumatic experience, particularly when threatened with a weapon, and we are hopeful these arrests will bring some closure to those citizens impacted," said Staff Sgt.Andrew Larson with the EPS Investigative Response Team in a Tuesday news release.

Police are reminding the public of the following tips for buying and selling online: