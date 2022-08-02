3 charged in stabbing death of inmate at Edmonton Institution
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Three people have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Edmonton Institution last week.
Bretton Fisher, 33, was fatally stabbed at the prison on July 27.
Cody Nicholls, 23, Brandon Newman, 21, and Dakota Cappo, 29 have all been charged with first-degree murder in Fisher’s death.
Correctional Services Canada said Fisher had been in prison since July 16, 2020, serving a sentence of seven years, five months, and 22 days for aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery with a firearm.
