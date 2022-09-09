3 charged, including minor, following 8 overnight break-ins in Medicine Hat

Two men and a minor have been charged following an investigation into six home break-ins, two business break-ins and three vehicle thefts that took place in a matter of hours in Medicine Hat.

Medicine Hat Police Service officials say the break-ins occurred during the night of Aug. 31 into the morning of Sept. 1 in the areas of Ross Glen, East Glen, Crestwood and Strachan Road.

Three suspects —47-year-old Steven Slater of Medicine Hat, 18-year-old William MacPhail of Medicine Hat, and a minor who cannot be identified — were arrested on Sept. 1 and charged in connection with the break-ins. MHPS officials say the two adult suspects are known to police.

Investigators located and recovered a number of items, including e-bikes, bicycles and televisions, from various locations around the city and have begun returning the stolen goods to their rightful owners.

MacPhail's charges include:

Four counts of break, enter and commit theft under $5,000;

Two counts of break, enter and commit theft over $5,000; and,

Possession of stolen property.

Slater has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and the minor faces one count of break, enter and commit theft under $5,000.

All three suspects have been released from custody ahead of their court dates.