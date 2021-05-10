3 charged with attempted murder after 2 men found with stab wounds

Three people have been charged with two counts of attempted murder after police found two men with stab wounds early Sunday morning.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were sent to an alley in the 1500 block of Retallack St. just after 1 a.m. on Sunday following a report of an injured man.

Police said they found a 41-year-old man who was bleeding profusely from apparent stab wounds. Officers assisted with first aid until EMS arrived and took the man to hospital.

Officers then found a 49-year-old man who was also suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to police. He was transported to hospital.

RPS said officers located two suspects and took them into custody. Police located a third suspect at a home in the 3400 block of Dewdney Ave.

A 37-year-old man and two male youths have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and break and enter. They made their first court appearances on Monday morning.