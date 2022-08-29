3 charged with attempted murder after man shot near Cold Lake Alta.
Two men and a 17-year-old boy are each facing four charges after a man was shot several times in eastern Alberta last month.
Officers responded on July 10 to a call "in the area of the Cold Lake First Nations" for reports that a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, RCMP announced on Monday.
The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Last Wednesday, Colton Rain Moyah, 20, from the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Cage Omeasoo, 18, from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named were all jointly charged with:
- Attempted murder with a firearm
- Forcible confinement
- Robbery
- Possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
All three accused have been in custody since July 10 "due to other criminal matters," RCMP said. The charges related to the shooting will be addressed in St. Paul Provincial Court in September.
Cold Lake First Nations is located about 275 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
