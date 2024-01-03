3 charged with drug trafficking after search of N.S. home

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a North Kentville, N.S., home last month.

According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, police executed a search warrant at a Mee Road residence on Dec. 21. They arrested two men and one woman and seized cocaine, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, a taser, clonazepam, cash, scales, and cellphones.

Allen Mahaney, 57, Laura Llewellyn, 38, and Jorden Keddy, 28, were all charged with:

three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Llewellyn was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order and Mahaney was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Llewellyn was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday while Mahaney will appear on Jan. 24 and Keddy will show up on Feb. 1.

