3 charged with drug trafficking after search of N.S. home
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a North Kentville, N.S., home last month.
According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, police executed a search warrant at a Mee Road residence on Dec. 21. They arrested two men and one woman and seized cocaine, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, a taser, clonazepam, cash, scales, and cellphones.
Allen Mahaney, 57, Laura Llewellyn, 38, and Jorden Keddy, 28, were all charged with:
- three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of property obtained by crime
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
Llewellyn was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order and Mahaney was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.
Llewellyn was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday while Mahaney will appear on Jan. 24 and Keddy will show up on Feb. 1.
