3 charged with drug trafficking in Millbrook, N.S.
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a vehicle in Millbrook, N.S., on Friday.
According to an RCMP news release, officers stopped a vehicle on William Barnhill Road around 3:05 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.
Two of the three passengers allegedly gave false identification to police and a search of the vehicle uncovered what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, scales, and hydromorphone and diazepam.
Craig Andrew Pike, 40, Malique Dae-Shawn Olowu, 20, and Haylie Lauretta Smith, 22, were all charged with four counts of trafficking in substance.
Pike was also charged with:
- resisting a peace officer
- wilfully obstructing a peace officer
- four counts of failure to comply with an order
Olowu faces additional charges of:
- four counts of failure to comply with an order
- wilfully obstructing a peace officer
Pike and Olowu are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21 while Smith will make an appearance on May 1.
