3 cheers for near-beer! No and low-alcohol options are a growing trend

Some Canadians have been drinking less alcohol lately as part of Dry January or Dry February.

While 'dry' months might seem like something that would concern booze businesses, it seems low-alcohol and no-alcohol beverages are growing in popularity, opening up a new market for those companies.

According to global beverage analysis group International Wine and Spirits Record, consumption of low-alcohol and no-alcohol products will increase by a third by 2026.

Abstainers make up part of that market, but bigger are drinkers wanting to break up their night with low- or no-alcohol options.

Gradient Beverages is a Calgary-based company that offers a new level of control for drinkers, offering what it says is the world’s first four-pack of vodka sodas with reducing strengths – one can each of seven per cent, six per cent, four per cent and three per cent.

"Those interested in potentially moderating their drinking, but aren't ready to go to completely zero per cent alcohol … this is a nice spot in the middle," said co-founder John Eresman.

Gradient was first offered in boutique shops but will soon be at some major liquor chains.

"Now this has reached a bigger level, where kind of the general population is interested in it."

Canada's new guidelines for drinking recommend no more than two alcoholic drinks a week.

It's a drastic reduction from the previous guideline from 2011, which recommended no more than three drinks a day.

The guidelines are meant to greatly reduce negative health consequences.

"Canadians drink a lot of alcohol," said Kevin Shield, a researcher with the Canadian Centre for Substance Abuse and Addiction.

"They drink 10 litres of pure alcohol per year, which is actually one of the highest consuming counties in the world, so Canadians should be aware of the risks.

"The more you drink, the more harm you're causing, so less is best."

The Canadian Cancer Society is encouraging people to participate in a fundraising campaign called Dry February, saying many people don’t realize that any amount of alcohol they consume increases their risk of developing at least nine types of cancer.

"It's a great opportunity to reflect on your relationship with alcohol," said Elizabeth Holmes, senior manager of health policy at the Canadian Cancer Society.

"When you drink alcohol, why you drink alcohol and (to) think about the health risks."

A new study indicates a so-called damp month is more impactful than a dry one.

More than 25,000 people took part in the study by Sunnyside.

Only 32 per cent abstained from drinking in January 2023 – the rest just cut back – but all participants reported physical and mental health improvements and nearly all planned to continue drinking less in the future.

"We've just seen more and more demand for non-alcoholic or low-alcoholic options," said Jesse Willis, Vine Arts co-founder.

"It's really blown up and really expanded," he added, explaining there are not only way more options but also much higher quality.

He says at first it was mostly beer but now there's also low-alcohol wine, ciders, cocktails and spirits.

He says they have also seen a spike in supplying these items to bars and restaurants.

"I think it comes down to people just wanting to feel like they're still partaking – they're still in the game – (and not like) their only option is soda water. People want to still have something that’s interesting."

Researchers say studies need to be done to see if this trend will actually reduce drinking or if people will just have more drinks and drink the same overall amount of alcohol.

Health experts say the effects of alcohol are reversible, so cutting back or eliminating alcohol will have immediate health benefits and in the long-term can reduce the risk or cancer and other diseases.