3 children responsible for wigwam vandalism in Liverpool: N.S. RCMP

Police say three children are responsible for vandalizing a wigwam outside a school in Liverpool, N.S., earlier this year.

The vandalism was reported to police on March 27.

Police say someone removed bark from the structure on Old Port Mouton Road sometime between March 24 and 27.

At the time, the RCMP said the incident was being treated as hate-motivated.

Police now say three children came forward and took responsibility for the vandalism on Tuesday.

All three children are under the age of 12, according to a Friday news release.

Police say the incident is being dealt with by the school’s administration in consultation with the children’s parents.

