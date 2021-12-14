3 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Paris Presbyterian Church

Health officials in Brant County have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Paris Presbyterian Church.

According to a news release, the outbreak was declared on Dec. 13 after three cases were found in people at the church, which is located at 164 Grand River St. North in Paris, Ont. According to the release, there was no clear source of transmission outside of the church facility.

Anyone who was at the church on Dec. 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, officials said. Attendees of the church service on Dec. 5 would be considered low-risk contacts, according to the health unit.

If people develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should seek testing.

The church remains open. Any high-risk contacts identified by the health unit are self-isolating.