The Government of Saskatchewan announced three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There were also 193 new cases reported on Saturday, along with 170 more recoveries.

Of the three deaths, one was a person in the 80-plus age group from the North Central zone, one was a person in their 60s from the Regina zone, and another was a person in their 70s from the South East zone.

There have been 368 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Of the 193 new cases, they are located in the Far North West (16), Far North Central (12), Far North East (10), North West (14), North Central (eight), North East (three), Saskatoon (26), Central West (three), Central East (four), Regina (78), South West (one), South Central (five) and South East (nine) zones.

Another four new cases are pending residence information. Six cases previously pending residence information were assigned.

A total of 1,602 cases remain active. The province says there are 171 people in hospital related to the disease, including 16 people in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,885 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

The province said 4,233 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday. There have been 57,824 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Saskatchewan.