3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.

Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.

The aircraft went down in a forested area near the Chilliwack Motor Inn, located about one kilometre from the Chilliwack Municipal Airport.

Pictures from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders at the property, and the plane's rudder standing upright from behind dense foliage.

The aircraft is registered to a company called SkyQuest Aviation Ltd., a flight school that operates out of Langley Regional Airport. The company declined to comment when contacted by CTV News on Friday.

According to the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register, the plane involved is a Piper PA34. It was registered in 2019 and built in 1972.

None of the victims' names have been released.

The B.C. RCMP said no other injuries were reported, and that there were no ongoing risks to the public at the scene.

Authorities have not released any details on what might have caused the crash. The Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators has been dispatched to gather information and assess what happened.

The collision is also being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.