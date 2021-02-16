Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 136 new cases on Tuesday.

The province has extended COVID-19 restrictions until March 19.

Of the latest Saskatchewan residents to die of COVID-19, two were located in the Far Northwest zone, one in their 40s and another over 80. The third person was in their 50s in the Northwest zone.

The province reported 529 recoveries over the last two days. On Monday, there were 265 recoveries and 264 recoveries on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 167, or 13.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. There are 1,611 active cases in the province.

“Our numbers have been trending in the right direction, and for that I thank the people of Saskatchewan,” Scott Moe said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Due to the holiday on Monday, the province did not report details of Monday’s COVID-19 cases. Cases reported on Monday and Tuesday are located in the Far Northwest (22), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (10), Northwest (44), North Central (22), Northeast (17), Saskatoon (69), Central West (nine), Central East (nine), Regina (62), South Central (four) and Southeast (two) zones. Four new cases are pending location details.

Six previously reported cases have been assigned locations.

There are 184 people in hospital including 20 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,254 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, and 1,437 on Monday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER EXTENDED

Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to March 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

VACCINATIONS

On Monday there were 22 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered. There have been 49,841 doses of the vaccine administered in Saskatchewan. There is a delay in reporting vaccinations from Monday due to the holiday, the province said in a news release.