3 deaths linked to Alpha variant in Manitoba, 86 new cases reported on Thursday

The Manitoba government is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, all linked to the Alpha variant.

The deaths include a man in his 60s from the Northern Health Region, a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health Region and a man in his 70s from Winnipeg, increasing the province’s death toll to 1,157.

Manitoba also announced 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 56,667. Five cases were removed due to a data correction.

The majority of new cases were in the Winnipeg health region, where 39 cases were reported. The province also reported 16 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 11 cases in the Northern health region, and 10 cases each in the Southern Health and Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent in the province and 5.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More to come.