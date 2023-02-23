3 Edmonton business men buy Edmonton Stingers basketball team

The Edmonton Stingers basketball team is now under new ownership.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) team has been purchased by three Edmontonians under the name Stingers Entertainment Group (SEG).

The group is made up of Reed Clarke, Tank Vander, and James Burns.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Thursday morning.

"This is the pillar franchise in the CEBL, this is the two-time champion, this is where we’ve hosted championship weekends," said CEBL Commissioner and Co-Founder Mike Morreale.

It’s time to pass the torch to a new group, the Stingers Entertainment Group, which will be taking over operations of the Edmonton Stingers.

Clarke has been president of the Stingers since November 2021.

He previously served as director of marketing for Auto Canada.

"We’re on a mission to see new records broken, all those things, whether it’s season ticket holders, attendance, community involvement, as we gear up for this new season that’s going to be starting in a few months," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We’re a team for Edmonton, and we’re truly by Edmonton."

Burns has a long history of basketball in Canada, and was involved in establishing the Toronto Raptors.

He served as the director of Basketball Canada for three years.

Most recently he was vice-chair and CEO of Alcanna.

Vander is a longtime business partner of Burns, and helped cofound Ace Liquor.

The Stingers will start the 2023 season with a back-to-back series against the newly formed Calgary Surge.

They'll play in Calgary on May 27, and then in Edmonton on May 28.

Season tickets are now available for all 10 home games starting at $190.

If the team hosts playoff games, season ticket holders will receive free tickets.