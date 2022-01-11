3 Edmontonians charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Three Edmontonians have been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after a woman was found seriously injured west of the city last March.
The 39-year-old woman was kidnapped from Alexander First Nation on March 20, 2021, and was found seriously injured on a rural road in Parkland County, Mounties said.
The victim, who will not be identified, is now recovering from life-threatening injuries, police added.
Shayla Louise Rattlesnake, 32, Jason Tyler Bruno, 24, and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, 28, are in custody.
They were also charged with forcible confinement.
Cardinal has a bail hearing on Wednesday while the other two have court appearances set for Jan. 19.
-
Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter stormThe wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial leads to mischief charge, B.C.-wide warrant for suspect's arrestNearly five months after a public memorial was vandalised in Vancouver, local police say a man has been charged and a warrant issued for his arrest.
-
Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain activeHeavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Thousands line up for free COVID-19 rapid tests in WindsorThousands of people lined up to get free COVID-19 rapid tests at the University of Windsor on Wednesday morning.
-
Bow Valley College extends online learning approach through Feb. 13The winter term at Calgary's Bow Valley College will take place remotely until at least Valentine's Day in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
Lanes of Hwy. 1 closed, hydroplaning may be a factor in crash 'at highway speeds'Some lanes of Highway 1 have been closed as the RCMP investigates a serious crash in Coquitlam.
-
Parents won't have the option to switch learning modes when schools reopenParents wishing to continue online learning for their children when schools reopen Monday instead of sending them back to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases may not have an option.
-
Sask. Ministry of Health apologizes to businesses after mistakenly stating they received public health order finesThe Government of Saskatchewan is apologizing after two churches and one business were mistakenly named in a news release, stating they received fines under the public health order.
-
7 more Ottawa residents in hospital because of COVID-19Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven more residents of the city are in hospital because of COVID-19.