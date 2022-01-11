3 Edmontonians charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault

Three Edmontonians have been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after a woman was found seriously injured west of the city last March.

The 39-year-old woman was kidnapped from Alexander First Nation on March 20, 2021, and was found seriously injured on a rural road in Parkland County, Mounties said.

The victim, who will not be identified, is now recovering from life-threatening injuries, police added.

Shayla Louise Rattlesnake, 32, Jason Tyler Bruno, 24, and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, 28, are in custody.

They were also charged with forcible confinement.

Cardinal has a bail hearing on Wednesday while the other two have court appearances set for Jan. 19.