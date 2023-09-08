3 females groped in Whyte Avenue area, police searching for culprit

Police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened in the Whyte Avenue area on Sept. 1 and 2.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a man approached three females walking by themselves at separate times in the area between 80 Avenue to 84 Avenue and 112 Street to 107 Street and groped them.

"Our investigative team now believes there is enough evidence to suggest that one suspect may be responsible for these three incidents," Staff Sgt. Harry Grewal, of the EPS Sexual Assault Section said in a Friday news release. "Suspect descriptions and actions are similar in all three incidents."

The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, 5-9 to 6-feet tall, with a thin to medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone else who may have been victimized to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.