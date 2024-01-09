3 from New Brunswick charged in counterfeit money investigation

Three people from New Brunswick are facing charges in relation to a counterfeit money investigation.

According to a Tuesday news release, the RCMP received a report of a person who tried to buy cigarettes using counterfeit money at a Muwin Lane business on Woodstock First Nation on Dec. 26, 2023.

Police later received a report of a person using counterfeit money to pay for gas a Meductic business on Route 122 on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 2, a Hartland business reported being broken into and having several items stolen. The pickup truck allegedly used in the theft was stolen on Dec. 24, 2023.

Police received another report of a woman using counterfeit cash to pay for gas at a Perth-Andover business on Jan. 4. The woman allegedly drive the same stolen truck.

Later that day, an officer spotted the vehicle at a Perth-Andover residence. Three people — a 30-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman — ran towards the residence, but the police pursued and arrested them.

Police searched the residence and say they recovered several of the items stolen from the Hartland business. The three suspects appeared in court on Jan. 5.

Regis Bowmaster was charged with:

resisting or obstructing a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Victoria King was charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

failure to comply with a release order

Felicia Fulton was charged with:

theft of gas

possession of counterfeit money

using counterfeit money

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

failure to comply with a probation order

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.