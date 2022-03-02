3 girls approached by stranger were asked to go for a ride with him, police in Penticton say

Police are praising the "street smarts" of three girls following a report of a child luring case in Penticton.

Officers said in a news release nearly a month after the incident happened that three girls reported being approached by a stranger on Feb. 9.

They said the man approached them on Kensington Street, and asked for the location of a local winery. Police were told the man asked them if they wanted to go for a ride with him.

The girls said no, left the area and called police, the RCMP said Wednesday in a statement meant to remind kids and parents of safety tips.

Mounties said the man was 30, but told CTV News this is an estimate that came from the girls. He was not located, and they had a vehicle description but not a licence plate, so he couldn't be identified that way either.

The RCMP did not say why the incident wasn't made public last month, saying in an email to CTV only that the detachment thought it was important to share key tips with parents to ensure awareness in case of future incidents.

They suggest parents tell their kids that it's OK to say no to adults who ask for things like directions or help finding a lost pet.

The RCMP says kids should be told never to accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or people they know without checking with their parents first, and to keep a safe distance from people and vehicles that approach.

Mounties also advise kids to sit near the bus driver if taking public transportation.