3 helicopter rescues in 1 day on popular North Shore trails

North Shore Rescue members had a busy day Sunday as teams conducted three separate helicopter rescues in a row.

Two of the calls were from hikers who had knee and ankle injuries on backcountry trails near Crown Mountain and Howe Sound Crest Trail.

The third call was from a hiker who became lost near Grouse Mountain and couldn't navigate the steep terrain. He blew his whistle to draw attention and call for help.

North Shore Rescue search manager Stan Sovdat told CTV News Vancouver the hiker veered off the path and, while trying to return to the BCMC Trail, ended up in a gully. He had a long rope looped around a tree and lowered himself into the gully, but then got too low and couldn't climb back out.

Sovdat said none of the hikers' injuries were serious, but bad enough that they needed help to get off the mountains.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault

Great to work with @NSRescue tonight to locate and rescue a person in distress near the Flint and Feather. Thanks for the lift NSR!



The was the second of two rescues we were both involved with this evening.



Stay safe #NorthVan @CTVNews @GlobalBC @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/vjwKpxSLc8