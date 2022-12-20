3 homes damaged as TransLink bus loses control in North Vancouver
A bus driver lost control navigating a snowy road in North Vancouver on Monday night, resulting in a series of crashes that damaged three homes.
North Vancouver RCMP said the bus struck several parked vehicles and hydro poles before coming to a stop along Mountain Highway near Dyck Road around 9:15 p.m.
Video posted to social media shows the aftermath of the accident, with back of the bus jutting out from underneath a tree on what appears to be a residential property.
Authorities said the bus didn't make direct contact with any homes, but that several homes were damaged by parked vehicles as a result of the collisions. The extent of the damage caused is unclear.
TransLink told CTV News there were no passengers on the bus at the time, and that the driver was not injured in the crashes.
There have been accidents along most major routes across the Lower Mainland since the latest snowstorm struck on Sunday, along with major disruptions to air travel and ferry transportation.
B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urged drivers in the region to avoid non-essential travel Tuesday while crews worked to clear and sand roads.
