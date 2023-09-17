3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday.
The fire damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
Calls came in at around 1:50 a.m. about a fire in the 100 block of Evansbrooke Way N.W.
Arriving crews could see flames from a distance away, causing a second alarm to be called due to the significant amount of fire and potential threat to homes on either side of the source house.
At its peak, 17 fire apparatus were on scene and 41 firefighters. Damage to the home is extensive, with significant damage to a second home.
A third home suffered minor exterior damage.
Fire crews helped evacuate 11 people and three dogs.
One person suffered second-degree burns while evacuating and was transported to hospital by EMS.
Crews remain on scene along with investigators to confirm that all hot spots are extinguished.
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour study
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issue
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMW
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increase
FortisBC users will soon see a drop in natural gas prices
Gusty winds complicate B.C. wildfire fight, but human-caused blazes also a factor
Students urged to update immunization records to avoid school suspension
Teenager found dead along Gregoire Lake victim of homicide: RCMP