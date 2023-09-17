3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary

An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday.

The fire damaged three homes, one of them extensively.

Calls came in at around 1:50 a.m. about a fire in the 100 block of Evansbrooke Way N.W.

Arriving crews could see flames from a distance away, causing a second alarm to be called due to the significant amount of fire and potential threat to homes on either side of the source house.

At its peak, 17 fire apparatus were on scene and 41 firefighters. Damage to the home is extensive, with significant damage to a second home.

A third home suffered minor exterior damage.

Fire crews helped evacuate 11 people and three dogs.

One person suffered second-degree burns while evacuating and was transported to hospital by EMS.

Crews remain on scene along with investigators to confirm that all hot spots are extinguished.