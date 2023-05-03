3 homes destroyed in Cougar Ridge fire
Three homes were destroyed in a fire in the community of Cougar Ridge Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday, when multiple calls were received by 911 about a house fire on Cougartown Close S.W.
Crews arrived to discover one house fully on fire, with flames spreading to the house next door, prompting a second alarm for more resources.
Four people got out without injuries, but two dogs are unaccounted for.
Three homes were completely destroyed and a fourth had minor damage to its siding. Overall, six people were displaced from three homes.
Other residents from the area who were evacuated as a precaution were allowed to go back to their homes.
Traffic was disrupted by emergency vehicles.
Investigators are on scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information or who has video, or photos, especially before crews arrived, is asked to email it to piofire@calgary.ca
Photos were quickly posted to social media by residents and passersby.
House fire in cougar ridge, hoping everyone is okay! #calgaryfire #fireyyc#yyc pic.twitter.com/E6RDUGHYuF— The Science (@Shaunstradamus) May 3, 2023
Is COP on fire? #yyc #yycfire @YYCFIREDEPT pic.twitter.com/ycWze3txfL— Hana Kadri (@HanaKadri) May 3, 2023
