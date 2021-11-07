Three people hospitalized after seven vehicles collided in Toronto

Three people were injured when seven vehicles collided in the city’s west end Sunday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dupont and Dufferin streets just before 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics say two people were transported to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics add that two other people were assessed at the scene.

Toronto police say one of the drivers involved in the seven-vehicle collision fled the scene.

No vehicle description has been released. It is not known what caused the crash.

The intersection was closed for police investigation.