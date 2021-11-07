Three people hospitalized after seven vehicles collided in Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Three people were injured when seven vehicles collided in the city’s west end Sunday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.
The crash happened at the intersection of Dupont and Dufferin streets just before 4:30 p.m.
Paramedics say two people were transported to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Paramedics add that two other people were assessed at the scene.
Toronto police say one of the drivers involved in the seven-vehicle collision fled the scene.
No vehicle description has been released. It is not known what caused the crash.
The intersection was closed for police investigation.
-
'The emotions will be brought back': Star Blanket Cree Nation prepares search for unmarked gravesStar Blanket Cree Nation is bracing to find human remains as the search begins for unmarked graves near another former residential school, one which survivors have told stories about for years.
-
Kitchener school closed Monday due to floodingJF Carmichael Public School will be closed Monday after several of its classrooms flooded over the weekend.
-
Rogers Communications Inc. won't appeal B.C. court ruling on board fightRogers Communications Inc. says it won't appeal a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld Edward Rogers' reconstituted board of directors.
-
Retired Saanich police officer retroactively dismissed for misconduct, OPCC report saysA retired police officer on Vancouver Island was retroactively dismissed from his department after the conclusion of an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
France Belisle elected new mayor of GatineauFrance Bélisle is the new mayor of Gatineau, the first woman elected to hold the top job in the city.
-
London Ont. Cyclists ride with a purposeDozens of cyclists turned out to ride their bikes across Blackfriars Bridge, Sunday afternoon, in support of keeping the bridge closed to vehicular traffic and open to active transportation
-
One dead in motorcycle crash in CaledonOPP says one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Caledon Sunday evening.
-
Legal action possible as mink breeders fight fur farm banCanadian mink breeders are not ruling out legal action as they slam the B.C. government's decision to shutter the mink fur farming sector.
-
Man in Nunavut dead after Manitoba RCMP respond to shooting in Rankin InletNunavut RCMP say a 22-year-old man in Rankin Inlet is dead after what they describe as a shooting incident involving Mounties from outside the territory.