3 hospitalized following 2 vehicle collision in N.E. Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Three people are in hospital after a Saturday morning collision in northeast Calgary.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Madigan Drive and Eighth Avenue N.E.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed that three people were transported to Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
