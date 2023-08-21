3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Toronto
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
A number of victims have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a 3-vehicle crash in Toronto’s Thistletown neighborhood Monday morning.
According to Toronto police, the collision happened just before 6 a.m. in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue.
Police say a vehicle struck a light post and flipped. An individual trapped in one of the vehicles had to be extracted by crews, police said.
Three people were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics confirmed.
Roads in the area were closed for about three hours following the crash and have since reopened.
-
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
-
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King say wages will increase this fall for some early childhood educators and new daycare spaces will be added.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.
-
Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Casino Rama this fallEmmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama Resort this fall.
-
Folklorama releases final attendance numbers for 2023 festivalHundreds of thousands of people took a whirlwind tour around the world over the past two weeks in Winnipeg.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifierCanada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Police search for suspects wanted in connection with attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont.York police are searching for suspects in connection with an attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont., and believe the same suspects may have been involved in an armed carjacking last week.