iHeartRadio

3 in custody after incident in Morinville

The RCMP are investigating an incident in Morinville on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Three people are in custody after an incident in Morinville on Saturday, RCMP said.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of 103 Street and 100 Avenue.

Residents had been asked to avoid the area and not post photos online.

Mounties are still in the area investigating the incident.

RCMP said they would give an update after charges were sworn in.

More details to come...

12