3 in custody after tactical officers search home in Saint John: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant at a home in Saint John Thursday.
Tactical officers searched the home on Kingfisher Drive inside the Birdland Trailer Park, about a 10-minute drive from the city centre.
No injuries have been reported
Members of the Saint John Police Force were still on scene around 11 a.m., as the Major Crime Unit investigated.
As the search happened, residents of Kingfisher and Robin Court were told to stay inside.
Police had shut down Majors Brook Drive between the entrance to Parkway Mall and Consumers Drive, Sandpiper Road and Kingfisher Road.
All streets are now open and residents can come outside, say police.
