3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police

Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

On April 21 around 5:45 p.m., three men reportedly dragged another man out of a restaurant in the area of 111 Street and Jasper Avenue and violently assaulted him.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and remains in intensive care.

A 21-year-old man was arrested the same day.

Police say he was found to have a loaded handgun on him when he was arrested.

He was charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, robbery, obstructing a peace officer, and four breaches.

Warrants were issued for a 37-year-old man and a 20-year-old man in connection with the assault.

On May 11, the 37-year-old was arrested.

Police say he had a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number in his possession.

Investigators found the 20-year-old man was living at his address, and he was arrested as well on multiple warrants out of Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

He also had a loaded handgun on him when he was arrested, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence where the two men were living and found eight firearms, including two prohibited handguns, four prohibited semi-automatic rifles, a prohibited fully automatic submachine gun, and a prohibited semi-automatic UZI submachine pistol.

Officers also found 11 prohibited devices, including over-capacity magazines, and a functioning suppressor.

All of the firearms were stored unsafely, police say, with ammunition and magazines readily accessible nearby.

Both men have firearms prohibitions, and none of the three men arrested had valid firearms licences.

Police also found small quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine at the residence.

The two men were both charged with aggravated assault in connection with the April 21 assault. They are also both facing 27 firearms-related charges and three drug charges.

Investigators have processed the guns found at the home, and linked them to other shootings outside Edmonton.