3 in hospital after early morning fight in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are looking for suspects after three people were hurt in a fight early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Fifth Street S.W. at about 2:30 a.m. for reports of a group of people causing a disturbance.

Police told CTV News that one of the participants had a weapon and three people were injured.

One of the victims was taken to hospital while the two others were taken to the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre.

Officials say all three people were in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also we submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.