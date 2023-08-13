3 in hospital after helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in B.C.'s Shuswap region Saturday, according to authorities.

The North Okanagan Rural RCMP detachment was called to the scene just before 8:30 p.m., a spokesperson said.

"The helicopter reportedly crashed into a shallow section of a river near Mabel Lake," an email to CTV News reads.

"There were four people on the helicopter at the time of the crash. Three were transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries."

On Saturday night, BC Emergency Health Services said seven ambulances were dispatched to respond.

Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the crash. In an email, the TSB confirmed it has been notified but that there is no plan to deploy investigators.

"We are working in coordination with the local RCMP to gather information and assess the occurrence," a spokesperson wrote.