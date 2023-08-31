3 in northern Ont. arrested for impaired driving in less than 2 days

Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 26, members of the Temiskaming OPP detachment responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Temagami.

“Initial investigation determined that a vehicle was travelling northbound when it was hit from behind by another vehicle,” police said in a news release.

“Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The OPP investigation determined that the driver that struck the other vehicle had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, said police, with further testing conducted at the hospital.

As a result, the 27-year-old driver from Temagami has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Only a few hours later, at about 3 a.m., officers with the same detachment conducted a traffic stop for what police called “an infraction of the Highway Traffic Act” in Armstrong Township.

“Further investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages,” said police.

“The individual was arrested and transported to the Temiskaming OPP Detachment to conduct further tests.”

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old from Timmins has been charged with speeding, impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The next evening, on Sunday evening about 6:30 p.m., the OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 65 West in Temiskaming Shores.

“Investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it lost control and left the roadway,” said police.

“Further investigation determined that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.”

Further testing was completed at the Temiskaming OPP detachment.

Consequently, the 30-year-old local driver was charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and two counts of possession of (methamphetamine) a Schedule I substance.

All three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

In addition to the above charges, each driver was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive,” the OPP said in a recent social media post.

“Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

These incidents come about two weeks since West Parry Sound OPP arrested three drivers for impaired driving in a three-day period.