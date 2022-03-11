3 injured, 1 killed in two-vehicle crash north of Edmonton

Mounties responded to a two-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County Friday evening that killed one man and injured three others.

Around 5:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the crash involving a Suzuki SUV and an F150 pickup truck on Range Road 230 and Township Road 554.

The SUV driver, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene. With serious injuries, STARS air ambulance took a 12-year-old girl to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the F150, a man and woman both in their 60s, were taken to hospital in Edmonton by ambulance.

RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.