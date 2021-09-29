3 injured after alleged hit and run on Victoria Ave. involving stolen vehicle

Three people were hurt after police say they were hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to Regina police, officers were sent to the intersection of Victoria and Arcola Avenue just before noon reports that a man was hit by a stolen vehicle.

Police said a driver who stopped at the intersection, was allegedly hit from behind and then struck by the stolen vehicle after he got out of his vehicle and was walking to the back of it.

A press release said two other vehicles stopped and the occupants got out to help the victim. They were then both hit by the stolen vehicle, which fled.

Police said the suspect who was driving the stolen vehicle has been arrested and charges are pending. Police did not release details on the condition of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or CrimeStoppers.