3 injured after fight between men and youth in Duncan, B.C.

RCMP are investigating a fight that involved a "group of youth" and two men in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties say they were called to Beverly Street near Chesterfield Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of the fight.

Police say the two men and group of youths were not known to each other, and that one man and one youth suffered minor injuries, while the other adult received injuries that required medical attention.

Mounties are now asking for any witnesses to come forward, and for people to check if they have video footage of the incident.

"Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation," said Const. Kristine Roesler of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.