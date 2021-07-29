3 injured in commercial building fire in southeast Calgary
Three people were sent to hospital with injuries following a fire in a commercial building Wednesday.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. , when fire fighters responded to a number of 911 calls about a structure fire in the 10000 block of 48 St in southeast Calgary.
Crews discovered torrents of smoke and flame coming from a number of transport trailers adjacent to a commercial warehouse and loading dock.
The fire in the transport trailers was accelerated by a flammable liquid that caused a rapid spread of flame and smoke, although the building's sprinkler system limited the spread of the fire until crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
Three employees of the business sustained serious burns, and were transported to hospital, while two others were treated on site.
All other employees were safely accounted for.
The building has some smoke and water damage on the outside and inside, and the two transport trailers were destroyed, along with their contents.
Firefighters worked to limit the runoff as it contained hazardous substances.
Investigators remained on scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.
