3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre

Three inmates at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it's monitoring the situation and that measures are in place to minimize spread of the disease within the institution.

Testing is being offered to inmates and staff. Employees are required to perform rapid self-tests and attest to a negative result.

CSC says 91.5 per cent of inmates have received two doses of the vaccine, 93.5 per cent have received at least one dose, and just over 63 per cent have received a booster shot.