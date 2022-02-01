3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Three inmates at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it's monitoring the situation and that measures are in place to minimize spread of the disease within the institution.
Testing is being offered to inmates and staff. Employees are required to perform rapid self-tests and attest to a negative result.
CSC says 91.5 per cent of inmates have received two doses of the vaccine, 93.5 per cent have received at least one dose, and just over 63 per cent have received a booster shot.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
-
Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineupA two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in Dysart et alPolice are investigating the death of a snowmobiler who crashed on a trail in Dysart et al early Wednesday afternoon.