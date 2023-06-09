3 kids from Muskoka area found after OPP issued public appeal

Ontario police say the search for three children from Muskoka has ended.

Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, and seven-year-old girl who were reported missing have been found safe.

Police called on the public for help locating the three children Friday morning, noting they were reportedly last seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

"All three children have been accounted for and are safe. The boy was located first earlier this morning, and then later in the day, the two girls were located," said OPP Const. Samantha Bigley.

An Amber Alert was not issued.

Police won't say at this time whether charges will be laid.

"The investigation will be ongoing. The circumstances that led us to this point are being investigated. I can say without the public's participation; we would still be looking for these children," Bigley said.

Police confirm all three children were located before 1:30 p.m. Friday, reminding the public to seek help if a loved one goes missing.

"If someone has a concern for the safety or well-being of a loved one, they are always welcome to call the police. If you don't know the whereabouts of a loved one, then absolutely we can be of assistance in that matter," Bigley said.

Police wouldn't say exactly where in Muskoka the children were found or who they were with at the time.

Investigators say they're grateful for the public's help and ask anyone with information to contact the OPP.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is in the District of Muskoka, near Bala.