iHeartRadio

3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Spain highlights European support for Kyiv


image.jpg
Ukrainian officials on Saturday morning reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country's east and south, as a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez began in Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine's fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory.
12