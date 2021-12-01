3 killed, 44 injured in impaired driving collisions during last year's holiday season: SGI

Three people were killed and 44 people were injured in impaired driving collisions last holiday season in Saskatchewan, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

As a result, SGI is encouraging drivers to plan a safe ride home this year, as part of their December Traffic Safety Spotlight.

Some safe ride options include arranging a designated driver, taking a cab, rideshare or designated driving service; using public transit or staying the night.

"When you are talking about the consequences of impaired driving they are wide ranging starting at roadside if you are charged with a criminal code impaired driving offence. Your vehicle is impounded for 30 days," Tyler McMurchy, media relations manager for SGI. "Your license is immediately suspended and then you have to go through the process of dealing with the charge."

SGI said it will be sharing video messages over the next month on social media from community leaders, athletes and entertainers, discussing the dangers of impaired driving.