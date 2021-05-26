3 killed in Kelowna crash; drivers asked to take alternate route while Mounties investigate

Three people have died in a severe crash in Kelowna, prompting Mounties to ask drivers to take another route while they investigate the incident.

Police were called to Gordon Drive north of Cook Street shortly after midnight Wednesday. When they got to the area, they found a vehicle was extensively damaged and three people in the car had died.

"Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the next-of-kin notifications, and the BC Coroners Service has been notified," a statement from the RCMP says.

As of 6:30 a.m., Mounties said Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed "due to the severity of the collision" and while police investigate.

Police have not said what might have caused the crash.