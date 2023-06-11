3 killed in Tesla rollover in south Edmonton
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Steven Dyer
Three people are dead and three others were injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m., police officers were called to the scene of a serious collision in the area of Ellerslie Road and 17 Street.
"It was reported to police that a 2023 Tesla with six adult occupants aboard were travelling eastbound on Ellerslie Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control, rolling off the road several times," said EPS in a news release.
Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, added police. Two other men were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with a woman who was in serious, but stable condition.
Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash.
The area reopened early Sunday afternoon.
