3 Kitchener men among 20 charged in $61M Toronto drug bust

Three Kitchener men were arrested and charged in connection to a massive drug bust in Toronto.

A total of 20 people were charged in what Toronto police said was the largest drug seizure in their service's history. They recovered more than $61 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana in the investigation, which was called "Project Brisa." Toronto police worked with law enforcement throughout southern Ontario, in the United States and across Canada.

Officials said between November 2020 and May 2021, investigators identified people transporting drugs across borders to sell in Canada. They allegedly used hydraulic traps in tractor-trailers, which could smuggle 100 kilograms of a substance in one trip.

In May, police executed multiple search warrants in southern Ontario communities, including Kitchener and Guelph.

A 37-year-old Kitchener man and two 26-year-old Kitchener men were among the 20 people charged in the investigation. Their charges include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, importation of a scheduled substance and participating in a criminal organization.

With files from CTV Toronto