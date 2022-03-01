3 Lethbridge youth face charges after 2 separate Monday assaults

Three youth have been charged after assaults at two separate Lethbridge schools Monday.

Monday around 11:40 a.m., Youth Engagement Officers responded to calls about an assault that took place outside Victoria Park High School.

While investigating, they learned about a second incident involving bear spray that took place outside Winston Churchill High School.

None of the three victims in both incidents suffered injuries that required medical treatment.

The Victoria Park incident involved two students, including one wearing a balaclava, who assaulted a 15-year-old student.

The Winston Churchill incident featured the same two suspects, along with a third, who allegedly used ear spray on two 16-year-old students.

None of the three suspects charged, who are all students in the Lethbridge School Division, can be named, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 15-year-old male was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, in addition to two counts of aiding and abetting assault with a weapon.

A 16-year-old male was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, disguised with intent, and failure to comply with a sentence/disposition.

A 17-year-old male was charged with assault and possession of a controlled substance (Psilocybin).

All three are in custody awaiting a bail hearing.