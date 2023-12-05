3 male suspects allegedly rob, smash displays at Cartier at Yorkdale Mall
Toronto police are searching for three suspects who allegedly smashed Cartier’s display cases at Yorkdale Mall and stole an undisclosed number of items.
It happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the high-end jewelry store.
No injuries were reported, and the value of the stolen items was not immediately known.
Police said the first suspect was seen wearing a black toque, black face mask, black sweater, black backpack, brown pants and white shoes.
Officers described the second suspect as five-foot-eight and wearing a black hooded sweater, white jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
The third suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and dark-coloured shoes.
The investigation is ongoing.
"Toronto Police Responded quickly and Yorkdale has excellent surveillance and is working closely with the police on this investigation," a spokesperson for the mall told CTV News in a statement.
Toronto Fire’s hazmat unit is also on the scene for “possible hazardous materials,” but it is not immediately clear how it is connected to the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
