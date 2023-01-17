3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMP

Millions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation.

But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the illegal operation and say one of the accused may no longer be in the country.

BC RCMP Serious & Organized Crime Unit had dozens of evidence bags of illegal drugs on display during a news conference Tuesday.

In total, Mounties seized approximately 16 kilograms of crystal meth, 4 kilograms of pure fentanyl and more than 315 kilograms of marijuana bud.

“Approximately $20,000 in cash and a supply of precursor chemicals capable of producing an additional 50 kilograms of pure fentanyl (was also seized,” said Cpl. Arash Seyed of the RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime.

He said the “combined pure fentanyl and chemical precursors seized at this location could’ve amounted to 27 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.”

The lab was located in the area of Lefeuvre and Starr roads in rural Abbotsford. A search warrant was also executed in Surrey. Officers moved in last January, but charges were only approved a few weeks ago.

Now police are looking for three men they say are known to authorities.

They are 41-year-old Kevin Asi Gonzales, 36-year-old Duc Quan Phung and 34-year-old Jemroi Alunday Ibarra.

“We believe Mr. Ibarra may not be in Canada at the moment,” said Seyed.

“It seems that they may be evading capture and one possibly may not be in the country,” said Seyed.

RCMP say they can’t speculate on where the drugs would have ended up, but said that I n cases like this, they’re often distributed nationally and sometimes internationally.

“Super labs are known to be connected to organized crime due to their size, their level of sophistication and volume of synthetic drugs that they produce,” explained Seyed.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the accused, they are told not to approach them but to call local police.